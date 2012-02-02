Eddie F.: "Don Cornelius Did So Much For American Culture!"

The passing of Don Cornelius has hit the music community hard. Eddie F., who was the DJ for Heavy D & The Boyz, called into Atlanta’s Majic 107.5/97.5 radio station yesterday. He shared some memories of the two legends. “Don Cornelius was one of the original pioneers of music on television,” Eddie F commented, “He created a platform for so many artists to be recognized by the world.”

When asked how he and Heavy D’s family were holding up since the recent passing of the rapper/actor, Eddie F. said they were holding up as best they could. That Heavy’s death was such a shock because it was unexpected.

Check out the full interview below.

