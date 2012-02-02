CLOSE
Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz' Hawaiian Vacation

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz were spotted with their son, Egypt,  heading to the airport in Hawaii. The family were wrapping up a week long vacation. Looks like the time away served them well. The married looked relaxed as little Egypt enjoyed the atmosphere. Check the pictures out here.

