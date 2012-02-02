Jennifer Williams Accused Of Stealing Evelyn Lozada's Assistant's House Keys!

With the new season of Basketball Wives premiering in the coming weeks, the ladies are amping up the ratchetness for some publicity. In the latest stunt, Evelyn Lozada’s assistant, Nia Crooks, accused Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams of stealing her house keys. Yes, you read correctly. Jennifer Williams allegedly stole some house keys.

According to TMZ, Crooks filed a police report claiming Williams is refusing to return her house keys after loaning them to Jennifer two months ago. Apparently, Jennifer and Nia Crooks were friends and since Jennifer’s relationship with Evelyn has gone south, sop has Jennifer’s relationship with Nia. To add to the craziness, Jennifer Williams filed a battery report against Nia for getting violent on the set of Basketball Wives.

This is a bunch of foolishness, but I must admit that I will be watching to see the ratchetness unfold. Follow The Urban Daily on Twitter for commentary when the show premieres on February 20th.

