Is Kanye West Making A Film In The Middle East?

Rapper/producer Kanye West may be going back to the Middle East. Reports have surfaced saying YEEZY WORLD PEACE (all capital everything) sent scouts to the Middle East to check out locations for a short film. The subject and title have yet to be revealed, but it’s expected to be a 30 minute art film similar to his Runaway flick featuring model Selita Ebanks. West hasn’t confirmed or denied any of this information, but sources close to him say he’s seeking local talent for a creative and respect feel to the film.

So does this mean we have to wait for new music? That’s all we want. For more information, head over to Huffington Post.

