OMG Girlz – "Gucci This (Gucci That)"

Fresh off their tour with the boys of Mindless Behavior, the young ldies known as OMG Girlz drop their latest video for “Gucci This (Gucci That).” The trio features T.I. and Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique aka Star. The other two members’ names are Beauty and Babydoll. Beauty is also an singer and Babydoll spits a few bars on the up-tempo track. The video is trendy with bright candy colored fashions. OMG Girlz dance with percision as they sing about rocking Gucci and Louis with extreme swag.

At 15, are these girls a little too young to be singing about Gucci this and Louis that? Let us know your thoughts.

