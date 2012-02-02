Chris Brown Shoots Video For "Turn Up The Music"

Chris Brown as gone back to black…hair that is, for his new video “Turn Up The Music” which is the second single off his forthcoming album Fortune. The LA shoot shows Brown, in the front seat of an automobile and apparently dancing on the car in others.

“I’ll let you guys judge but this Turn Up the music video hands down is probably my best video by far!!!” he told Team Breezy.

