CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

T.I. Talks About New Movie In The Works

Leave a comment

T.I.T.I. is doing it real big these days as a reality TV star, but he’s in the process of making a new movie. The last time we saw Tip on the big screen was in Takers (2010) alongside Chris Brown and Idris Elba.

During a recent call to his hometown station Hot 107.9, T.I. let his fans Atlanta know that he has a film in the works. Find out what else T.I. is up to by visiting our sister site HotSpotATL.com.

RELATED POSTS:

Tiny Admits T.I. Can Be “Overbearing”

T.I. Stays In The Reality Show Business

T.I. & Dr. Dre Create A Hot New Song [VIDEO]

T.I

Also On The Urban Daily:
51 Photos Of ’90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch
10 photos
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close