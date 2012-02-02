Cymphonique Miller Honors Rosa Parks For Black History Month

Black History Month is in full effect. Nickelodeon is participating by having stars of their shows recite poetry for influential figures in the Civil Rights Movement. How To Rock star and daughter of Master P, Cymphonique Miller honored Rosa Parks in her video clip. Cymphonique reflects on Parks on how Parks’ refusal to give up her seat in the front of the bus future generations.

Check out the video below. Is this a fitting tribute for Rosa Parks from the kids channel?

Cymphonique Miller (How to Rock)–A Poem for Rosa Parks from Jessica Wilson on Vimeo.

