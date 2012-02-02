Tracy Morgan Offered Mother $2000 To Save House

Comedian Tracy Morgan has fired back after his sister Asia told the NY Daily News that he was mistreating their mother. Morgan, who recently made news for collapsing at the Sundance Film festival, refuses to give his mother money to save her house from foreclosure.

In an exclusive statement to ABCNews Morgan said that his sister’s comments are unfounded because they barely speak.

“I am saddened that these untrue stories about me have people questioning my commitment to my family,” he said in a statement to ABCNews.com. “For reasons that are between us, I have not seen my mother in 11 years and outside of a random call here and there have had little to no contact with my sister.”

Morgan’s mother Alicia Warden claims that Morgan made an offer of $2000 through his assistant, but she refused the money. She owes five times that amount.

