?uestlove Carries Every Soul Train Episode Everywhere He Goes

If you’ve ever heard of The Roots, you know their drummer, Ahmir “?uestlove” Thompson, is a huge Soul Train fanatic. Questlove went on Okay Player and remembered his first non-musical or blood related hero, Don Cornelius. In the piece, ?uestlove says, his bag of hard drives of Soul Train episodes have caused trouble for him flying. He was clearly emotional when penning it. He wrote:

you people will have to forgive me…im just kinda writing from the heart….sporadic thoughts tears and snot are spilling out and whatnot. im certain dream and toure and nelson will do his legacy justice in print….i just felt the need to write something.

Check out the whole blog and pics here.

