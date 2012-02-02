CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Top 10 Dunks On Kendrick Perkins

Leave a comment

NBA player Kendrick Perkins deleted his Twitter account after Blake Griffin made him a poster during a Clippers/Thunder game the other night. Unfortunately, the big man has “a history of abuse” as RealTalkNY has described it. Check out their collection of Perkins facials (pause).

Michael Beasley

Dwight Howard

Lamar Kardashian

SEE THEM ALL HERE

RELATED POSTS:

Blake Griffin Dunks Over Kendrick Perkins [VIDEO]

LeBron Posterizes Bulls Player En Route To Win [VIDEO]

VIDEO: Josh Smith’s Buzzer-Beating Dunk

Dunks , kendrick perkins

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close