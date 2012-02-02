Graffiti Artist To Make Millions In Facebook IPO

Los Angeles based graffiti artists David Choe will be among the lucky few who will strike it rich when Facebook goes public later this year. In 2005 Sean Parker commissioned Choe to paint some kinky murals on the walls of Facebook’s early Silicon Valley HQ, and in 2008 Mark Zuckerberg asked him to paint tone it down to more restrained ones on the new HQ’s walls.

For his effort Choe was paid in stock that he can cash out to the tune of close to $200 Million. Choe has been making a living as an artist for years designing and producing apparel, Adidas sneakers, comic books, movie posters, album covers, fine art books and toys. Among his notable works he did the cover art for Jay-Z and Linkin Park’s multi-platinum album Collision Course and a President Obama print pictured to the right.

