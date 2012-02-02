Mos Def To Reprise Samuel L. Jackson Role In "Jackie Brown" Prequel

Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def, has been tapped to star in the upcoming Jackie Brown prequel Switch alongside actor John Hawkes.

According to Variety, the outspoken “rapter” will star as the younger version of Ordell Robbie, originally played by Samuel L. Jackson. Set 15 years before the events in “Jackie Brown,” the story follows career criminals Ordell and Louis as they team up to kidnap Mickey Dawson, the wife of a corrupt Detroit real estate developer.

Mos has proven to be one of hip-hops better actors, this season appearing on the series “Dexter” and having roles in The Italian Job, 16 Blocks and more under his belt.

