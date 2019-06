Kreayshawn has reemerged from the trenches to “Murder” the competition with Def Jam signee, 2 Chainz. The gangsta track is featured on his mixtape T.R.U. REALigion.

“We’re doing all kinda of crazy things like eating people, killing people,” explained Kreayshawn.

