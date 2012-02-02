Given that there is a video for s**t that everybody says. Chicken & Beef, The creators of the movie “Monkey Gang: The Mockumentary” have created “S**t Ignorant Rappers Say” from the movie. Check out the video. The video tells to the all to familiar story of a rap group that comes up only to start beefing with themselves while falling victim to corporate stereotypes.

