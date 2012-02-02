Rihanna Tweets About Threesome With Evelyn Lozada?

Chad Ochocinco is playing in a Super Bowl this weekend, but he may have a better match up going on in his own house!

In her latest Twitter flirtation, singer Rihanna asked Evelyn Lozada if her fiancee Chad Ochocinco would be willing to share? Woi!

“Hey Evz, wud Chad Share???#thatisall” she wrote.

Does she want Evelyn all to herself or is she trying to throw a pass at the Patriots wide out, too? Well check out Evelyn’s response. Seems that she wouldn’t mind some one-on-one time with the “Disturbia” singer.

“Bitch, 3 is a crowd! #KicksOchoToTheCurb #CAKE”

This is the second flirtation Ri-Ri has put out there in recent weeks. Just last month she tweeted to Khloe Kardashian to come “tap this” while wearing next to nothing on an exercise machine. God bless her and her boredom.

