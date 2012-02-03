Deion Sanders: Pilar Is Lying

In today’s edition of “He Said, She Said,” Deion Sanders’ support system is hitting back at allegations from his estranged wife, Pilar Sanders, that he’s witholding money from her and their kids because she wouldn’t grant him any “sexual seductions.” A close adviser to the ex-NFL great explained to TMZ, “Pilar has continued to make false statements in an attempt to extort additional money, in spite of the generous pre-nup that she voluntarily signed. Deion is going to allow a judge to resolve this privately, then he looks forward to setting the record straight publicly at the appropriate time.”

It seems Pilar was only guaranteed one million in the couple’s pre-nup, her lawyer feels she’s entitled to millions more. According to him, “The offer does not reflect the assets in the estate and does not account for the time, effort, devotion, and faithfulness Pilar has invested in the marriage.”

RELATED POSTS:

Deion Sanders NFL Hall Of Fame Speech [VIDEO]

Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Has Game Like Deion Sanders? [VIDEO]

Deion Sanders Denies Divorce Claims

Also On The Urban Daily: