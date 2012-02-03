Love and Hip Hop Getting 'Reality Check' Over a Reunion

So much for the idea of the ladies of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop coming together for a conversation about their combative second season (i.e. cursing each other out and potentially scrapping on set).

It appears that multiple members of the cast have refused to be in the same room together — leaving producers scrambling to come up with a solution to help give the show a proper send off. So, executive producer Mona Scott-Young will do separate interviews with the women next Monday.

Based on the leaked footage, it seems Erica Mena wants you to see her as something more than Kimbella’s arch-rival, Chrissy Lampkin doesn’t like half her co-stars, and…Somaya Reece is still missing?

Check out the preview below:

