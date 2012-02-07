Hot Or Not: Brandy & Monica "It All Belongs To Me"

Fourteen years after their monster duet, “The Boy Is Mine,” Brandy and Monica link back up to deliver “It All Belongs To Me.” The track hit radio last night. Thankfully, the R&B divas didn’t try to recreate their Grammy winning single. However, Brandy and Monica are still laying the smack down on some cheating man. He’s getting kicked out on the street dead broke and naked. Dude can’t even leave with his Facebook page!

“It All Belongs To Me” is said to be featured on Monica’s new RCA Records release, New Life, which is slated to hit stores April 3rd, 2012. Will you be in line to snatch it up? What are your thoughts on the new Brandy and Monica duet? Hit us in the comments.

