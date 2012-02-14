Rick Ross – "MMG Untouchable"

Maybach Music Group boss Rick Ross is back with a video for “MMG Untouchable.” Spliff TV directed the visual for the track off of Ross’ mixtape Rich Forever. Hip-hop super producer, Timbaland, makes a surprise appearance along with French Montana.
Rich Forever is available for download here. Ricky Rozay’s upcoming album God Forgives, I Don’t will impact sometime in the coming months. Check out the video and let us know what you think.
