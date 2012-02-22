FACT OF THE DAY: Aaron McGruder Was A Writer On "Red Tails"

Aaron McGruder, the mind behind the controversial yet hilarious Boondocks comic strip and TV series, has added screen writer to his resume. McGruder worked with George Lucas, co-writer John Ridley, and director Anthony Hemingway on Red Tails, the action flick based on the Tuskegee Airmen.

WBW Honors: The Tuskegee Airmen [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“About two years ago I got a call from my agent asking if I wanted to meet with Lucas to talk about the script,’’ McGruder told The Daily Beast. “I was like, ‘Yes I would!’ I’m a Stars Wars guy and also the son of a military pilot, so it was the best of both worlds for me to do a project like this.’’

There were subtle nods to McGruder’s influence in the script, including one pilot’s reliance on Black Jesus to keep him out of harm’s way. The belief in Black Jesus was a focal point in McGruder’s strip and in the TV series.

“I used my comic strip experience to make the script have a faster pace,” McGruder added. ” There have been other movies on the Tuskegee Airmen, so I wanted to make sure the audience had a different view of these men and some give them a different story.”

