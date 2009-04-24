Friday 5: Top Rick Ross Samples

One thing Rick Ross and I agree on is that it is indeed “deeper than rap.” Behind (or under) some of my favorite Rick Ross tracks is some pretty damned good music. Take a listen to a few of the samples used for some well-known Rick Ross cuts produced by The J.U.S.T.I.C.E League and J.R. Rotem.

Song: “Luxury Tax” produced by The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League

Sample: David Oliver “I Wanna Write You A Love Song “

This Florida born son of Jamaican parents was once the member of a racially mixed singing group called Five Days & Three Nights. He released one self-titled debut solo in 1978 and passed away three years later.

Song: “Maybach Music 2” produced by The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League

Sample: Dexter Wansel “Time Is The Teacher”

Keyboardist/arranger/producer/recording artist Dexter Wansel can be heard throughout the catalog of Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff’s Philadelphia International Records.

Song: “”Maybach Music” produced by The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League

Sample: Friends of Distinction-And I love her ..Beatles cover

Known best for their pop smash “Grazing in the Grass,” the Friends of Distinction were founded by Harry Elston and Floyd Butler, also including Jessica Cleaves and Barbara Jean Love (plus Charlene Gibson, who replaced Love during her pregnancy). They were also sampled by Talib Kweli for “In The Mood” from Ear Drum.

Song: “Push It” produced by J.R. Rotem

Sample: Paul Engemann “Push It To The Limit” (from Scarface movie)

Paul Engemann was the lead vocalist of the 1980s band Device, whose one and only album, the futuristically titled 22B3, was released in the spring of 1986.

Song: “Magnificent” f/ John Legend, produced by The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League

Sample: Angela Bofill “Gotta Make It Up To You”

Between 1978 and 1984, this Bronx, NY native had consistent success on the R&B charts, with six albums making the Top 40 including two, Angel of the Night (1979) and Too Tough (1983), that made the Top Ten. Prodigy of Mobb Deep also sampled this for his song about Sickle Cell disease, “You Can Never Feel My Pain.”

Also On The Urban Daily: