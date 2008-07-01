Q&A: G-Unit Takes Aim At The Competition

“I never smacked anybody. That was just a plot to get money. Everybody knows what it is with Henchman and Game.” – Tony Yayo

It’s hard to shake the sense of schizophrenia when talking to members of G-Unit. On one hand you’re met with polite, professional, even grateful conversationalists. They’re the kind of guys that speak of visiting Nelson Mandela’s prison while touring in Johannesburg with a sense of awe. Words like “growth” and “blessings” are used often. These are the artists putting out feel good party music like “I Like The Way She Do It.” You might even have them over for dinner, at least a drink.

Then there are the other guys. The ones that bristle at the mention of names like Fat Joe, Cam’ron and now even Young Buck. You can feel the ice grill even through the phone as they discuss their aggressively titled new CD, Terminate On Site. Your pleas for mercy will now fall on deaf ears, so save your breath. Nevertheless, Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo took a break from their touring schedule to play good cop bad cop with The Urban Daily.

The Urban Daily: So with all those Euros falling out of your pocket is it finally time for a new G-Unit album?

Tony Yayo: That’s July 1st, TOS, Terminate On Site. We got Polow The Don, Swizz Beatz, Dangerous LLC, Stereo, a lot of new producers on there. We got me, Banks and 50. Terminate On Site. We literally mean it.

Lloyd Banks: TOS is the sequel to Beg For Mercy. That title was directed toward your rap peers, anything that is considered to be competition. It’s like a state of emergency in the music industry because so many political things that keep the kind of music that we produce from getting pushed. I think everybody’s confused so you need a title that’s aggressive and you need music that’s aggressive. Terminate on site. Everybody’s competition.

TUD: Recently you guys made amends with Green Lantern, is there any chance of you squashing some of your other beefs like Cam’ron and Fat Joe?

Banks: That was really 50’s situation because he was speaking on 50 and Jada at the time. That was up to 50 to reconcile that.

Yayo: 50 reconciled that and it’s cool. It’s not like we run around looking for the trouble. Don’t get it messed up. When you’re number one in the world people get the competition stuck with beef. These dudes don’t want beef. We ain’t no slouches. You ain’t running to us with the bullshit.

Banks: The Green Lantern situation was like the Rocsi situation. Your opinion is taken deeper into the public. Rocsi from 106 and Park made a public statement that she thought 50 Cent’s album was garbage. When you have public status and you make public statements like that you got to realize that you will be held accountable. That goes for everybody.

TUD: Well it’s easy to see how the competition gets blurred into beef. Have the charges in the Henchman case been dropped since someone admitted to slapping his son?

Yayo: Oh the charges have been dropped. I never smacked anybody. That was just a plot to get money. Everybody knows what it is with Henchman and Game. So fuck both them niggas. It’s all about money. The whole “G-Unot” campaign is Jimmy Henchman and Game. This rap shit is like the circus. That’s why I stay with my team, Lloyd Banks, 50 Cent, I’m good. I don’t need too many friends cuz dudes is not who they say they are. On July 1st a lot of rappers will get their skirts pulled up. We gonna see if these dudes can rap and make music. Me and Banks are capable of making our own records. 50 don’t have to stand over our shoulder on every record like he did with Game and everybody else. You’ll hear about all the issues all the stuff I went through. Banks and 50. Because its more money more problems.

TUD: So what’s happening with Young Buck, will he be on the album?

Banks: He’s still on G-Unit the label. He still owes albums to 50 and they have their agreement. So its really not a big beef, but I feel he’s making a whole lot of mistakes that he can’t afford to make right now. Banks knows Buck better than me. I was incarcerated when Buck was around. I gotta chance to know him the last couple of years, I respected him but I kind of lose that respect cuz he wanna do songs with Game and Fat Joe and go against the grain. I’m loyal to the death of this. I’m G-Unit ’till I die. He’s on like three songs that we recorded before everything went down. I really don’t care if he is or isn’t on it. When you let people get into your head that shows me your true character. The only thing that makes me upset is that Banks and 50 embraced him like a brother. The UTP bus was going nowhere. It wasn’t. That Juvenile tour bus wasn’t going nowhere with you, bro. These guys made you.

TUD: The Game came out with a record for Sean Bell but you guys are from Queens. What are your thoughts on the verdict and do you have a song planned for him?

Yayo: It’s nothing new. Police are always reaching for something when they ain’t got nothing on you. Didn’t they beat somebody with a 3 Musketeers bar? Then you got the cops in Philly beating down cats worse than Rodney King. This one cop is really OD’ing [on the tape] going from one guy to the next with his night stick. I watched it about 13 times.

Banks: My thoughts on the verdict are similar to people in our neighborhood. It’s nothing new to us. It’s a fucked up situation and my condolences go out to his whole family and anybody that cares about him. We have a record called “Straight Outta” (Sean Bell). It’s like a tribute to him. That’s like my favorite record on the album. It’s one of the most energetic, hardcore, mixtape street records you gonna hear in a long time.

This aint time for a happy album. It’s time for a TOS album.

Also On The Urban Daily: