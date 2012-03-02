T.I. Signs Iggy Azalea To Grand Hustle

Iggy Azalea is the first white female rapper to ever appear on XXL Magazine’s Freshman cover. T.I. waisted no time in signing the swagged out, British femcee to his label Grand Hustle! According to Iggy “Tip reached out just to meet me, to say hello, and I found a position for him conveniently where he could be used, and he was f*cking with it.”

That isn’t quite how T.I remembers it. “Her exact words were, ‘It’s very smart of you to call me because I’m going to be smashing shit for quite some time now and no one will be able to breathe if you’re not on my team,’” says the Atlanta bred rapper!

