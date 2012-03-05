Pilar Wants Deion Sanders' Mistress' Help To Win Divorce Money!

As if the divorce proceedings between Deion and Pilar Sanders couldn’t get any more messy, Pilar ups the ante. The soon-to-be ex Mrs. Sanders wants to have a talk with one of Deion’s alleged mistresses to prove he was unfaithful during their marriage. According to TMZ, Pilar Sanders is having trouble getting in contact with the mistress because Deion is trying to bribe her to stay quiet.

TMZ obtained court documents which show Pilar filed a motion to have sanctions placed on Deion Sanders. She claims the former NFL player has tampered with the witness, 20 year old model, Aleea Stanton, by paying her some hush money regarding their alleged affair. Pilar also claims Deion set up that whole altercation with his aunt a few months ago in order to keep a recording device full of detrimental evidence out of Pilar’s hands.

Pilar Sanders also requested depositions be taken with a few other people. Mostly, those Pilar suspects to have had extra martial affairs with her husband. One of the names on the list is Tracey E. Edmonds, who is Babyface’s ex-wife and Eddie Murphy’s ex-fiance. Upon learning she was being named in Deion Sanders’ divorce proceedings, Edmonds released a statement saying, “I am shocked to learn that Pilar Sanders is trying to drag me and my employees through her pre-nuptual dispute. I cannot understand why she continues to create public issues out of her private life issues and feel very sorry for their children.”

What do you think of Pilar Sanders’ claims and tactics against Deion Sanders in the divorce proceedings?

