Marshall Faulk's Beachfront Apartment Under Foreclosure

NFL Hall of Fame Inductee Marshall Faulk is about to lose one of his opulent homes. PNC Bank filed a foreclosure lawsuit against the St. Louis Rams legend in Broward County, Florida last month claiming Faulk defaulted on a $112,300 loan for a beachfront property in Pompano Beach purchased in September 2011. According to the lawsuit, Faulk hasn’t paid a dime on the loan despite PNC several attempts to get their money.

Marshall Faulk has a little bit of time to respond to the lawsuit, however if he doesn’t or the court finds in favor of the bank, that apartment will be stripped from Faulk’s ownership.

How many times do we have to tell famous folk that the government doesn’t care if you’re famous, they just want their money.

