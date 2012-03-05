Willow Smith & Pharrell Go Green!

“Whip My Hair” singer, Willow Smith and super-producer Pharrell, both rocked green hair-dos this weekend! Willow, who is seemingly going through her teenage rebellion years posted the photos of her Hulk-hair to her Instagram account while Pharrell was spotted at the Lanvin Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2012 show!

Is green hair the new trend or an ode to St. Patrick’s Day?

Willow Smith Shaves Her Head Bald!

