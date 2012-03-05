Nas To Launch New Record Label, Kings And Queens Records

It looks like Nas will be fulfilling his dream of rappers getting executive nine to fives. Tyga recently was a guest on MTV’s RapFix Live where he told Sway Calloway Nas was going to launch a new record label. The label will carry the same name of the track Wale and Nas are featured on from Tyga’s latest album, “Kings And Queens.”

Tyga offered, “[Nas] actually has a label called Kings and Queens that he just started, so he was like, it’s just cliché that I sent him a song called ‘[King] and Queens’ and he just started a label called Kings and Queens, which is crazy.”

Nas had his own label back in 1999 called Ill Will Records. Nas wasn’t the best label boss considering Ill Will Records never released a single project. We can’t wait to see how this record label will be different from the last situation.

[UPDATE]: People from Nas’ camp have denied all of Tyga’s claims.

