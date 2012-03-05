Rihanna Sends Sub To Chris Brown's Girlfriend Karrueche With Twitpic?

Last week, Rihanna tweeted a photo of a package of rice cakes paired with gold hoops and black sunglasses with the caption “Ima make u my b*tch.” People have come to speculate that the message was a subliminal tweet to Chris Brown’s Vietnamese girlfriend Karrueche!

For anyone who hasn’t devoured a rice cake or two in his or her life, they just aren’t tasty enough to make a “b*tch” of…

Was Ri Ri’s tweet a racist sub to Karrueche after she tweeted photos of Chris making her a grand dinner with the caption “Yup… Get mad!”

Spotted @SandraRose

Rihanna’s Over The Single Life

10 Females We’d Love (and Hate) To Play Whitney Houston