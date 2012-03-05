25 Artists That Need To Be Heard: John Graham

Words By M.C.

In a day where either gangsters or hopeless romantics rule the radio airwaves, those who aren’t given a lane must make their own. Enter Ego Free Music Group, run by Bay Area native John Graham and his partner and in-house Amir.

25 Artists That Need To Be Heard: Mike Jaggerr

“I defined it as music created solely for the benefit of the listener,” Graham says of the company’s name. “Considering my works are filled with positive messages meant to inspire growth and insight change, the term fit perfectly.”

But where other cats would have jumped on the label bandwagon, EFMG again, offers something different. “From a company standpoint, we are not a label,” he adds quickly. ”We offer services to assist independent artists in achieving a professional sound so as to maximize their career opportunities.”

His Success In Retrograde EP is a prime example of the standard he’s looking to set. An even-keeled flow with multi-speed delivery, combined with the clear concise content you’d expect from a college grad with a degree in Education. With all the elements of his favorites sprinkled in his “uniquely familiar” sound, the only thing you won’t be able to get from him is a curse word.

“I believe that my music stands out by being curse free and positive without sacrificing dopeness,” he says with a grin. “I think sometimes “clean” can be dismissed as wack, but I have yet to be called that so I guess we’re on the right track.”

John Graham – “Dear Diary” ft. Esha J. (Prod. by Shade Cobain)

Although Phoenix Arizona was his birthplace, Graham spent his formative years in the Bay and now claims it as home. As a product of an intercontinental childhood he came to appreciate what Hip-Hop had to offer from every corner of the country.

“I was exposed to Hip-Hop from different regions,” he says of his origins. “My first was NWA ‘Straight Outta Compton,’ which I had to sneak to listen to. [But] I grew up with the best of the East with A Tribe Called Quest, Nas, Mobb Deep, the West with Death Row, E-40, Brotha Lynch Hung, the Mid-west Twista, Tech 9, Eminem and Down South artists Scarface, Swisha House and Outkast just to name a few.”

While some may see the Will Smith style as a non-seller in this anything goes industry, John simply looks at his choice as just another option for the listeners. “We try to create music people can play in front of their children and their grandparents alike but also be able to blast it in the car and get props as they ride by.”

Looks like variety really is the spice of mics.

