Maia Campbell Sober For 2 Years & Doing Music!

Actress Maia Campbell made headlines when a video of her high off drugs surfaced on the Internet. The talented and beautiful young woman has since gotten her life together. She is working on music, a book and hopefully a film with Tyler Perry.

Get Noticed Media caught up with Campbell during a recent trip to the mall where she spoke of losing her father and current projects she is working on!

Spotted @NecoleBitchie

Maia Campbell

