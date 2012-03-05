Drake's "The Motto" – Stays On Top

THE MUSIC CHARTS DECODED

TOP 10 songs played on URBAN RADIO stations across American the past week!

Urban: Drake Retains Top Spot; Beyonce Top 5; Trey Songz Top 10

* DRAKE stays at #1 here with “The Motto,” featuring LIL WAYNE

* BEYONCE makes an appearance in the top 5 with “Love On Top,” moving up from 7*-4* and up 422 spins

* TREY SONGZ is in there jumping from 11*-9* jump with “Sex Ain’t Better Than Love”

Rank Artist Title *1 DRAKE The Motto f/Lil Wayne *2 BROWN, CHRIS Strip f/Kevin McCall *3 TYGA Rack City *4 BEYONCE Love On Top *5 WALE Lotus Flower Bomb f/Miguel 6 DRAKE Make Me Proud f/Nicki Minaj 7 YOUNG JEEZY I Do f/JAY Z & Andre 3000 8 FIONA, MELANIE 4:00 AM *9 SONGZ, TREY Sex Ain’t Better Than Love 10 BLIGE, MARY J. Mr. Wrong



Abbreviated chart. See Mediabase.com for full chart and detailed information.

____________________________________________________________________________ RADIO ONE AIRPLAY CHART Week of February 26 – March 3, 2012 Check out whats playing this week on the Radio One radio stations across the country. Radio One, Inc. is the largest African American media company in the U.S. Owning and operating 53 stations in 16 urban markets in the United States! Here is the TOP 10 Songs being played on Radio One stations right now!



Rank Artist Title 1 BEYONCE Love On Top 2 DRAKE The Motto f/Lil Wayne 3 CHRIS BROWN Strip f/Kevin McCall 4 WALE Lotus Flower Bomb f/Miguel 5 DRAKE Make Me Proud f/Nicki Minaj 6 TREY SONGZ Sex Ain’t Better Than Love 7 MARY J. BLIGE Mr. Wrong 8 YOUNG JEEZY I Do f/JAY Z & Andre 3000 9 MELANIE FIONA 4:00 AM 10 BEYONCE Countdown Abbreviated chart. See Mediabase.com for full chart and detailed information. To see the Radio One stations that make up this panel of Top 10 Visit Radio-One.com



