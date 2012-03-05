Drake's "The Motto" – Stays On Top

THE MUSIC CHARTS DECODED
Every week, Frequency News will take a close look at what is going on with the Urban Mainstream, and Urban Adult radio airplay charts AND the album sales charts from the previous week. We will keep track of what is happening with your favorite music so that you don’t have to!
TOP 10 songs played on URBAN RADIO stations across American the past week!
Urban: Drake Retains Top Spot; Beyonce Top 5; Trey Songz Top 10
* DRAKE stays at #1 here with “The Motto,” featuring LIL WAYNE
* BEYONCE makes an appearance in the top 5 with “Love On Top,” moving up from 7*-4* and up 422 spins
* TREY SONGZ is in there jumping from 11*-9* jump with “Sex Ain’t Better Than Love”
|Rank
|Artist
|Title
|*1
|DRAKE
|The Motto f/Lil Wayne
|*2
|BROWN, CHRIS
|Strip f/Kevin McCall
|*3
|TYGA
|Rack City
|*4
|BEYONCE
|Love On Top
|*5
|WALE
|Lotus Flower Bomb f/Miguel
|6
|DRAKE
|Make Me Proud f/Nicki Minaj
|7
|YOUNG JEEZY
|I Do f/JAY Z & Andre 3000
|8
|FIONA, MELANIE
|4:00 AM
|*9
|SONGZ, TREY
|Sex Ain’t Better Than Love
|10
|BLIGE, MARY J.
|Mr. Wrong
Abbreviated chart. See Mediabase.com for full chart and detailed information.
RADIO ONE AIRPLAY CHART
Week of February 26 – March 3, 2012
Check out whats playing this week on the Radio One radio stations across the country.
Radio One, Inc. is the largest African American media company in the U.S. Owning and operating 53 stations in 16 urban markets in the United States!
Here is the TOP 10 Songs being played on Radio One stations right now!
|Rank
|Artist
|Title
|1
|BEYONCE
|Love On Top
|2
|DRAKE
|The Motto f/Lil Wayne
|3
|CHRIS BROWN
|Strip f/Kevin McCall
|4
|WALE
|Lotus Flower Bomb f/Miguel
|5
|DRAKE
|Make Me Proud f/Nicki Minaj
|6
|TREY SONGZ
|Sex Ain’t Better Than Love
|7
|MARY J. BLIGE
|Mr. Wrong
|8
|YOUNG JEEZY
|I Do f/JAY Z & Andre 3000
|9
|MELANIE FIONA
|4:00 AM
|10
|BEYONCE
|Countdown
Abbreviated chart. See Mediabase.com for full chart and detailed information.
