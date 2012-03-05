LeBron James’ Mom Get Community Service For Assaulting Valet

LeBron James’ mother has narrowly escaped jail time. Gloria James was arrested in Miami last year for slapping the mess out of a valet at the Foutainbleau Hotel. James’ lawyers helped Gloria James out of jail by drawing up an agreement with Miami prosecutors. The court will dismiss her public intoxication charge if she completes 20 hours of community service, stays away from the valet she attacked, and donates $1,000 to the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund. The victim, Rockerfeller Sorel, agreed to the terms.

Gloria James was caught on video acting a drunken mess. If you haven’t seen the incriminating clip, check it out below. Does the sentence match the crime? What are your thoughts?

Source

RELATED POSTS:

LeBron Responds To His Mother’s Arrest [VIDEO]

Lebron’s Mom To Valet: “You F*****g N****r”

Lebron James’ Mom Arrested In Miami For Assault

Also On The Urban Daily: