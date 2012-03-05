Men In Black 3 Goes Back To The Future!

The premiere of Men In Black 3 is just under two months away. In effort to get the fans excited, they’ve finally released a trailer.

In the latest installment of the franchise, it turns out Tommy Lee Jones’ character has been dead for forty years, which means he was dead for the first two movies. Will Smith has to go back in time to the sexy 60s to foil an alien attack which could change the course of history.

Will you be going to see the Barry Sonnenfeld helmed flick when it hits theaters on May 25th? Let us know in the comments.

