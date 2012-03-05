Andre 3000 Is Inspired By Drake?!

Outkast member Andre 3000’s presence on the music scene has been relatively scarce for a long time, minus a guest verse here or there. The Atlanta rapper recently gave an interview with The Fader where he spoke about the public’s treatment of Chris Brown, a prospective Outkast album, and how Drake inspires him. Check out an excerept:

On being inspired by newcomers like Drake: ”Now I talk to Drake, and I know he had to be like 10 when he was listening to what we were doing. You just never know who’s listening until you hear a connection. I didn’t even know Drake dug my music, I just liked him as a rapper because I felt he had a balance. I didn’t even know that he grew up listening to me. But it’s cool to know that it’s a real lineage thing. I’m happy to see Kanye and Wayne and Drake and all these new artists. They inspire me in a way because they reach back and they say, ‘Hey, we want to get you on these songs.’”

What do you think about Andre 3000’s comments regarding Drake? Do you agree or disagree? You can read the full interview here.

