Preview Oprah’s Interview with the Houston Family

Her talk show may be gone, but Oprah’s knack for landing big TV gets has carried on to her new cable network. On a special episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter, Oprah will have a sit down interview with Whitney Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina, her brother, Gary Houston, and her sister-in-law and confidant, Patricia Houston. In the interview, Bobbi Kristina shares personal memories of her mom and offer thoughts on how she wants her legendary mother to be remembered. The family will also address the rumors surrounding Houston’s death, and based on the clip, Whitney’s ex-husband, Bobby Brown. The exclusive interview will air at 9/8c.

The trailer is below:

