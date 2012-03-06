Why Did Fantasia Call R. Kelly Disrespectful?

This past weekend R. Kelly, Jermaine Dupri and Fantasia were book for a CIAA party in Charlotte. Kelly, labeled as the host of the event, stepped on stage and sing a small part from his classic single, “Bump n’ Grind.” However, Fantasia took offense and when the Charlotte native took the stage, told the crowd, “I come to give you your money’s worth. I find that disrespect when things happen like that, especially in my city.”

Indeed, Kelly seemed offer the bump, but not so much the grind. On the other hand, on the event flier Fantasia was the only one specifically labeled as a performer at the event.

You can see a clip of the event below:

