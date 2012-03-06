Nick Cannon Explains His Rare Form of Lupus

For the sake of his health, Nick Cannon says he’s making both personal and professional changes. Speaking candidly with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, Cannon says recent health trouble forced him to resign from his morning radio show last month. It turns out the executive, rapper, actor, writer, producer, and host has a rare form of lupus.

Nick explained: “The technical term is lupus nephritis. It’s a rare form of lupus that’s just attacking my kidneys. They thought it was just kidney disease and then they were trying to figure out why my immune system was attacking my kidneys and that was sort of the root of it all.” In addition to dropping some of the heavy work load and learning to sleep more, Nick says he’s got to stay away from junk food. You can watch the interview here.

