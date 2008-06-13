Don’t Get Too Angry At “The Incredible Hulk”

It’s a gamma ray-winning week as The Incredible Hulk hits theaters this Friday (June 10th) and the popular Marvel character is getting the red (or should we say green) carpet treatment with a multi-platform video game of the same name.

The angered-fueled game takes place during key moments from the film, as well as adding in plotlines from the Marvel universe. The title also features the film’s cast (Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, William Hurt and Edward Norton as David Banner) lending their voices to their on-screen characters.

One of the coolest things to see in this single-player experience is the fact that everything is destructible. From cars to the Empire State Building, New York City is your enemy’s worst nightmare as it serves as your playground of mayhem. And for fans of past games who felt the controls and the limited world environment wasn’t enough for your enjoyment, The Incredible Hulk provides quite the opposite.

Unfortunately, it’s not all fun and games. The choppy graphics, quick gameplay and online leaderboard are functions and features that really don’t lend itself to being one of the cream of the crop of video games. Maybe a 20-hour game at best, hardcore gamers will splice through this game’s DNA like a Bruce Banner experiment gone wrong.

The game does serve as a better title than fellow Marvel-ite Iron Man, in terms of gameplay and overall fun. But all in all, this game, in the end, is more Bruce Banner than Incredible Hulk.

Check out The Urban Daily’s footage of The Incredible Hulk during th New York Comic Con:

