Was I The Meanest??? Sho’nuff R.I.P.

This is a sad day… One of my personal heroes is gone. Many of you may not know the name Julius Carry, but you will definitely remember his genre-defying turn as the meanest, roughest, toughest action villian of the ’80s… Sho’nuff, The Shogun of Harlem in 1985’s The Last Dragon. While all my friends were imitating Bruce Leroy and his punk ass, I was telling dudes to “Kiss my Converse!” He had what kids these days call “swagger.” The hair, the costume, the fresh hood dojo… AND the aforementioned Converse. And although Mr. Carry had a long, successful acting career that spanned 20 years and both the big and small screen, when I lace up my Converse tomorrow in memorium I will be only thinking one thing… “I am the cleanest? Sho’nuff!”

I’m just saying…R.I.P. Julius Carry

