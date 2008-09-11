Tyler Perry Gives It Up For Guys

I have never been a fan of Tyler Perry. There, I said it. While I will watch anything Madea is in within the privacy of my own home, preferably with the blinds drawn and curtains closed, something has always bothered me: Is it me or does dude have a problem with dudes?

From Diary of A Mad Black Woman to Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (nice move naming EVERYTHING after yourself too… Even Oprah is not that hard-bodied), there’s always that one male character you have to hate. I think my favorite was Diary of Mad Black Woman’s Charles (played by Steve Harris). He seems to be Perry’s archetypal “no-good nigga.” He’s arrogant, phillandering, demeaning and physically and verbally abusive. He is, in a word, awesome. Just joking. But my point is, there is a “Charles” in damn near every Perry film. Why is that? Was dude often beat up by the bigger boys at school? Did young Tyler see the inside of one too many lockers in high school? I don’t know.

All that said, I was a little apprehensive about seeing a screening of Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (again with the name thing… we get it!). I just knew that at some point a brother was going to either cheat on his wife or beat the hell out of her. Well, well, well, Mr. Perry. I have to apologize. Imagine my surprise when, after 111 minutes, the credits roiled without any of that happening. I mean, there is a little domestic violence… but she so deserved. Nah, seriously. Just see the movie and you will see.

So, my hats off to you, Tyler Perry. It seems as though you have finally gotten that chip off your shoulder. Not all of us are bad. I am just saying…

Also On The Urban Daily: