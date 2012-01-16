REWIND: Syleena Johnson On Campus Racism And Pledging A Sorority

In the next installment of our “Alumni” series where artists discuss their college experiences, Syleena Johnson talks about the racism she witnessed at one school and her decision to pledge Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

“Drake University was really racist…one time we had a race riot and they maced all the Black people and I said this is way too much Black history for me..”–Syleena Johnson

