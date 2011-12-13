DMX: From Inmate To Good Samaritan In A Year

Multi-platinum rapper DMX started 2011 as most of his detractors assumed he would–behind bars. After being arrested for downing an alcoholic beverage at one of his shows, Earl Simmons was sentenced to a year in prison. Evidently, DMX didn’t understand that drinking in public while on parole is not the smartest idea. For the majority of the past twelve months he was still acting out negatively and believing he wouldn’t be reprimanded.

While still locked underneath the jail, Simmons gave an interview to Vibe Magazine where he was quoted saying, “F**k Jay-Z!” Apparently, Jay-Z had been hitting X with the extreme fade in recent years. The Yonkers bred rhyme slinger also commented on not liking Drake despite having never met the Canadian. Fans dismissed the soundbites because they were too busy not giving a damn about the opinions of some drug addicted rapper who had fallen off years ago. Him getting caught trying to smuggle drugs into prison didn’t win him any fans either.

By the time July came around, Simmons had turned over a new leaf. He was released from prison and was looking forward to seeing his children. X was mulling over quite a few deals that landed on his plate. There was talk of a video game, a tour of small club venues, and a new album on the horizon featuring production from Swizz Beats and Dame Grease. He even teamed with Busta Rhymes for an “Otis” freestyle. Minus the hiccup of being arrested again in August for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, Earl Simmons was back on the right track.

DMX made an appearance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards with Swizz Beats and looked like the rapper we remember from the late 90s. He told TMZ he had finally kicked his cocaine habit. “Everyone was taking advantage of me with my finances, trying to put me in the direction to fail. I have 10 kids, DMX stated, “I have to drive them in the right direction, so I let the cocaine go.” He put down the nose candy and picked up a new habit–cleaning.

In recent months, X was caught on camera mopping the floor at a Waffle House in South Carolina because the employee was such a huge fan of his. “I was in a good mood and felt that I would do that for him since it was 4am and [the employee] had been working all night,” he said.

DMX didn’t get his fill of the blue collar lifestyle because a week later, cameras caught him vacuuming a nightclub. X told TMZ, “Broom, vacuum, mop, whatever … it’s a rewarding experience. What can I say? I like clean sh*t and the supplies were available.”

Since then the gruff voiced rapper has remained on the straight and narrow. Just the other day, The Urban Daily posted video of Earl Simmons playing basketball in a wheelchair with injured soldiers.

As we close out 2011, let’s raise a glass to DMX staying on the right side of the law, not relapsing with those white lines, and making music that adds to his catalogue nicely. Cheers! On second thought, let’s not raise a glass to that because if he gets caught with an alcohol filled Solo cup again, it’s a complete wrap for his life as a free man. Drinking is a violation of his parole.

DMX is very modest. It’s a good thing when you can come out rehabilitated. Prison corrupts most people. I’m happy for him. You gotta do community service, I’ve been doing it for years.

