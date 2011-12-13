A Year In Review: Chris Brown’s Most Notable Moments

Three years after the domestic violence case that has shadowed his career, Chris Brown has made a comeback! It wasn’t easy but after numerous Twitter beefs, a chair through a window and a successful album, people have almost put the Rihanna debacle on the back-burner and focused on his music.

2011 has been a good year for Breezy, eventful…but good, none-the-less!

From a Twitter beef with Raz-B to shutting down the American Music Awards with a stunning performance, Chris has certainly gotten his swag back!

“Don’t you be on that bullsh*t” and check out our Breezy timeline:

November 21, 2011: Breezy shut down the American Music Awards with an emotional, dance packed performance of “Beautiful People.”

Mary J Blige, Chris Brown, Drake & Nicki Minaj Perform At 2011 AMA’s

August 5, 2011: Breezy announced that he would be releasing a rap mixtape to show off his Hip Hop skills which he honed on his “Fan Of A Fan” mixtape.

Listen To Chris Brown’s “Boy In Detention” Mixtape

July 22, 2011: “Smile for me daddy, let me see your grills.” CB debuted the new gold in his mouth [pause]…

Chris Brown Gets A New Grill [PHOTOS]

July 20, 2011: Chris’s neighbors had an issue with the loud music he would play and the fact that he would park in the Handicap parking spots!

Chris Brown’s Neighbors Claim He Is From “Hell”

June 28,2011: Chris Brown vs Drake…

Are Chris Brown & Drake Beefing Over Rihanna On “Marvin’s Room”?

June 27, 2011: BET ruined the life of Tiffany Green, the Viewer’s Choice Award presenter who fumbled her speech on national TV after her tablet read off the wrong name. Chris Brown, Drake and Rihanna wound up in a love triangle again!

Awkward Moment Of The Year: BET’s Viewer’s Choice Award Goes Terribly Wrong! [VIDEO]

June 23, 2011: Sh*t gets real! Chris brown’s cousins chased down Frank Ocean after their Twitter beef!

June 18, 2011: Chris Brown Ends Beef With Tyler The Creator & Frank Ocean

May 18, 2011: Chris Brown scores 6 BET nominations

BET Announces 2011 Award Nominations, Chris Brown Leads With 6 [LIST & VIDEO INSIDE]

May 14, 2011: Twitter friends or romance rekindled: Rihanna & Chris Brown Follow Each Other On Twitter!

April 13, 2011: Pick on someone your own size! Teyana Taylor Allegedly Beat Up Another Woman Over Chris Brown

April 7, 2011: Chris Brown’s kindergarten picture surfaces online.

March 22, 2011: Good night America: Chris Brown’s temper flares up on the set of “Good Morning America”

March 10, 2011: The video that re-launched Busta’s Career airs!

Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne “Look At Me Now” [MUSIC VIDEO]

March 1, 2011: Picasso: Chris Brown paints picture for new girlfriend?

February 27, 2011: Having a blonde moment…

WTF! Chris Brown Dyes Hair Blonde?!

February 23, 2011: Breezy gets some breathing room: Rihanna’s restraining order against Chris Brown officially lifted

January 3, 2011: Dance better than who? not me: John Wall battles Chris Brown’s dougie…

January 3, 2011: Breezy vs Raz-B and Ricky Romance!

Chris Brown’s number one moment of 2011 has to be the precise moment he tweeted this photo of ex-B2K member Raz-B! The social media beef spawned several videos and photos, click the link below for the recap!

Chris Brown Spoofs Raz-B’s Brother [VIDEO]

I think he has some mental issues that he might need to deal with. He can’t continue to have these melt downs. He needs to see a real shrink, not one of these Hollywood shrinks.

