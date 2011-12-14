Woman Gets “DRAKE” Tatted On Forehead, Artist Speaks

Recently, a photo surfaced on various social networks of a woman with the word “DRAKE” tattooed across her forehead. While some laughed, others wondered if it was even real. Well, Vice Magazine tracked down the artist responsible for literal headline of 2011 and his thoughts are right off the Take Care tracklist: “Look What You’ve Done.”

What Would Drake Say?

“The funny thing is, I didn’t know who Drake was,” tattoo artist Kevin Campbell told the site. “I figured it was her hood or some sh*t, not some goofnugget R&B dude.”

Goofnugget? Priceless.

He went on to say that she seemed pretty high, but pretty adamant about her decision. Her eyebrows were shaved in preparation and after he asked her three times if she wanted to do it she insisted.

“The shop where I worked prior to Will Rise was in the center of the Harbor City Crip neighborhood, so I’m not really a stranger to tattooing gang sh*t on faces,” Campbell explained. “Which is what I originally thought that this was. I guess I feel bad that this dumbass got the name of the softest motherf*cker in hip-hop tattooed on her forehead.”

Ouch.

