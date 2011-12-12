Lamar Odom Traded To Dallas Mavericks, Kobe Bryant Not Feelin’ It

Lamar Odom is saying goodbye to the Los Angeles Lakers and hello to the Dallas Mavericks now that he’s been traded, and Kobe Bryant‘s not happy about it. What makes the situation worse, is that Lamar was traded for a draft pick. Not a good look at all, since he was previously supposed to be traded for NBA superstar Chris Paul.

Lamar has been silent since all of the trade rumors about him have begun circulating heavily. Take a look at Kobe’s comments about his friend and teammate Lamar leaving the Lakers in the video below.

RELATED POSTS:

Lamar Odom In Tears Over Failed Trade [AUDIO]

Are The Lakers Going After Dwight Howard And Chris Paul? [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: