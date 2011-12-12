Men In Black III

Forget all the rumors about the end of Will Smith’s marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, because the 3rd edition of his hit franchise Men In Black 3 is coming out in 2012! The official release date is May 25th, and Smith will be reunited with Tommy Lee Jones.

Men In Black 3

