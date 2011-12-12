Eddie Murphy Ready To Pick Up The Crack Pipe

Eddie Murphy is prepping to play former Washington, DC mayor Marion Barry in a drama to be directed by Spike Lee. Barry had two runs as mayor of DC from 1979-1991 and from 1995-1999, and made national news when he was caught smoking crack cocaine in 1990. Despite the scandal, Barry was able to get reelected after running with the slogan, “He May Not Be Perfect, But He’s Perfect for D.C.”

The forthcoming biopic starring Eddie Murphy will air on HBO, but the exact date has not yet been revealed. Get more info about the life of Marion Barry and this project at HuffPost.

