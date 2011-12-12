President Barack Obama Spotted Singing With Justin Bieber

Last night (December 11th) at Christmas in Washington 2011, President Barack Obama joined his family and celebrities like Justin Bieber and Jennifer Hudson for a Christmas song. The event took place at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.

Here’s the video of the celebrity-filled stage.

