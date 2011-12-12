CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentFilm

President Barack Obama Spotted Singing With Justin Bieber

Leave a comment

Last night (December 11th) at Christmas in Washington 2011, President Barack Obama joined his family and celebrities like Justin Bieber and Jennifer Hudson for a Christmas song. The event took place at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.

Here’s the video of the celebrity-filled stage.

RELATED POSTS:

Jay-Z, Will Smith & More Attend Heavy D Funeral, Obama Sends Letter [PHOTOS]

Will Smith Spotted With President Barack Obama

Did Lil Wayne Sign The Black Justin Bieber? [VIDEO]

SOURCE

Barack Obama , Justin Biber , president barack obama , Videos

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close