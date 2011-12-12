Beyonce On What Her Child Will Think About Roseland DVD

When Beyonce performed the shows at Roseland for her concert DVD, fans didn’t know she was with child. However, after watching “Beyonce Live At Roseland: Elements Of 4,” Bey’s more subdued performance and carefully draped belly were signs that were overlooked.

The City That Gets Beyonce “Bodied”

During the screening for the “Live At Roseland” DVD, Beyonce described the project as a time capsule for her child, because “It says a lot about my life.”

Beyonce Reveals Plans To Go Into Directing

Beyonce was the director of her DVD, and the notoriously private star decided to show personal footage was shown consistently throughout the film. “I wanted everyone to experience my journey,” Beyonce explained. “After 15 years, it’s time that I just live my life,” Bey added.

How Beyonce Felt About Kelly Rowland Sharing Her Secret [VIDEO]

Singing and dancing while pregnant was a challenge for Beyonce, but was able to maintain because, “I got all my strength from all of the fans.” Plus, “I can see my super fans while I’m performing … doing the choreography harder than I am!”

Jay-Z & Kanye West Perform, Beyonce Throws Up The Roc [VIDEO]

Even though Bey wasn’t doing as much shaking during her Roseland shows, she definitely was movin’ them thangs when she performed “Single Ladies.”

Beyonce Tells Rihanna To Walk Away From Music

On what she thinks her child will think about her moves, Beyonce speculates she will say, “I can’t believe I was in that belly!”

Beyonce Responds To Fake Pregnancy Rumors [VIDEO]

“Beyonce Live At Roseland: Elements Of 4” is available now.

Also On The Urban Daily: